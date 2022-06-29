UrduPoint.com

PACF Dispatches 24.5 Tons Of Ration For Quake-hit Afghan People

Published June 29, 2022

PACF dispatches 24.5 tons of ration for quake-hit Afghan people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Wednesday dispatched two truckloads of Alhuda International carrying 24.5 tons of food for the Afghan people hit by the recent earthquake.

The trucks carrying 700 family ration bags crossed Ghulam Khan crossing under the arrangements made by the PACF.

The aid consignment was received by the representative of Governor of Khost and thanked both PACF and Alhuda International for the assistance.

Last week too, the PACF also handed over five trucks carrying 37.

5 tons of food aid, winter bedding, tents, tarpaulins, and clothes to the Afghan authorities at Zero line Ghulam Khan border crossing.

At least 1,000 people had died and around 3,000 sustained injuries while hundreds of houses were destroyed in the quake which affected the mountainous province of Paktika.

Following the earthquake, Afghanistan's Taliban government had appealed for more international help to cope with the humanitarian situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

