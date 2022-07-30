UrduPoint.com

PAF Relief Operation Continues In Flood Affected Areas Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PAF relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, PAF personnel and helicopter fleet are actively engaged in providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of Balochistan.

The PAF helicopters have distributed 4,200 kilogrammes (kgs) ration comprising flour, ghee, sugar, daal, tea in the calamity hit areas during the last two days, a PAF media release said.

Additionally, several families have been evacuated from land locked areas to safer place.

The relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of Pakistan Air Force's resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

