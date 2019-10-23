Pak Ahl-e-Sunnat disassociate with Azadi March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Tanzeemat Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan has said that Ahl-e-Sunnat had nothing to do with JUI-F's Azadi March as it was a threat to the country's solidarity and antagonist to Kashmir cause.

In a joint declaration by Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Action Committee, Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat Action Committee and Tanzeem-ul-Masajid Paksitan issued here on Tuesday, it said that Madaris Ahl-e-Sunnat will not be part of Azadi March, adding, the masajid, khanqah, madaris and their students would not participate in any sit-in announced by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

The joint declaration of Tanzeemat Ahl-e-Sunnat and Jamaat, comprising 25 Ahl-e-Sunnat parties, madaris and Masajid, urged Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to desist from undertaking Azadi March as it was against stability and security of the country.

It said, Ahl-e-Sunnat ulema have preached non-violence and played their role in safeguarding interests of the state, adding, the holding of Azadi March was beyond comprehension at a critical juncture when Kashmir issue had become quite sensitive and Pakistan was faced with internal and external threats.

The joint declaration acknowledged the fact the Azadi March could pit Pakistan against serious internal disruption and sectarianism.

It announced to deliver special sermons on Kashmir Freedom during Friday prayers on October 25.

The Pakistan Ahl-e-Sunnat ulema leadership also announced to express solidarity with Kashmiri people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on October 27th across the globe.

It said ulema and mashaikh had played an important role in the creation of Pakistan, adding, Hazrat Mujadid Alif Sani was the founder of Two Nation theory in the sub continent.

The joint declaration advised its students to stay away from any propaganda or subversive activity in connection with the Azadi March.