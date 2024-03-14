Pak Army Arranges Seminar For Teachers At Miranshah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army has arranged a seminar for teachers under “Ilam Tolo Da Para” (Education for Everyone) with an objective to highlight their role in shaping the character and lives of students.
The seminar was held in Tehsil Miranshah and was attended by large number of male and female teachers, military and civil officials, said a press release issued here Thursday.
The seminar was also addressed by General Officer Commanding North Waziristan, Major General Anjum Riaz.
The participants discussed role of teachers and their contributions to educate students, divert their focus towards more positive activities and character building.
The speaker appreciated role of Pakistan Army for taking various initiatives to promote education and to improve capacity building and character of children.
They also expressed love of motherland and highlighted services rendered by Pakistan Army for development and progress of the area.
