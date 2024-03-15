Open Menu

Pak Army Organizes Cultural Symposium In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Army on Friday organized a cultural symposium for the protection of regional language, traditions and culture in Bajaur district.

Renowned poets from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the symposium, according to state run news channel.

The local singers presented Pashto language and its historical significance in their own style through folk music.

More than 75 paintings by various artists were also exhibited in the symposium, while stalls of books, handicrafts and local products were also set up.

The symposium was aimed at creating awareness amongst the local youth about the significance of Pashto culture and its history.

