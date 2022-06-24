UrduPoint.com

Pak Army To Open JCO, Sepoy Recruitment Process From June 27 In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Pak Army to open JCO, sepoy recruitment process from June 27 in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment center in Multan would start a month long exercise to recruit Naib Khateeb as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Sepoys from June 27, 2022.

The recruitment process would begin from June 27 and conclude on July 27.

Candidates interested in serving Pakistan Army as JCOs and have domicile from any part of the country including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan can appear before the recruitment center along with original documents during the days specified above, says a release issued by ISPR Multan.

Candidates having domiciles of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Layyah and Muzaffargarh districts can visit the recruitment center along with original documents to join army as Sepoy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Army ISPR Visit Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari Azad Jammu And Kashmir June July From

Recent Stories

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road ..

Minister directs to address problems in Park Road Housing Scheme

8 hours ago
 3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth ..

3000 vacancies to create in Balochistan for youth employment: Farah Azeem

8 hours ago
 268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

268 Fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

9 hours ago
 Formation of province for South Punjab's people as ..

Formation of province for South Punjab's people as per constitution: Law Ministe ..

9 hours ago
 Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win wome ..

Australia's O'Callaghan edges Sjostrom to win women's 100m freestyle title

9 hours ago
 England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.