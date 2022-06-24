Pak Army to open JCO, sepoy recruitment process from June 27 in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment center in Multan would start a month long exercise to recruit Naib Khateeb as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Sepoys from June 27, 2022.

The recruitment process would begin from June 27 and conclude on July 27.

Candidates interested in serving Pakistan Army as JCOs and have domicile from any part of the country including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan can appear before the recruitment center along with original documents during the days specified above, says a release issued by ISPR Multan.

Candidates having domiciles of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Layyah and Muzaffargarh districts can visit the recruitment center along with original documents to join army as Sepoy.