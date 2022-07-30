UrduPoint.com

Pak Brand Cos. Urged To Get Big Share Of Int'l Market : Syed Naveed Qamar

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2022 | 11:01 PM

Pak brand cos. urged to get big share of int'l market : Syed Naveed Qamar

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday urged Pakistani brand companies to improve their competitiveness for capturing big share of international market, along with catering to the demand of the local market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar on Saturday urged Pakistani brand companies to improve their competitiveness for capturing big share of international market, along with catering to the demand of the local market.

The Minister was speaking as the chief guest at "Brand of The Year Awards-2021"ceremony to encourage promotion of Pakistani brands to international standard. The Pakistani brand companies were recognized and honoured by the Brands Foundation, which is a non-profit company working for marketing promotion since 2006.

Besides many brand companies receiving medals, former captains of National cricket Team Wasim Akram and Sarfraz, and another famous cricketer Younas Khan, film star Javed Sheikh, President of Kashmir League Arif Malik and its CEO Shahzad Chaudhry, Chief of Ibrat Publication Group Kazi Asad Abid, Head of Hamdard University and Hospital Saadia Rashid (D/o late Hakeem Saeed) and President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Idress Memon were honored with medals for their services in the respective fields.

Syed Naveed Qamar expressed his pleasure that all the awards recipients were Paksitani brands which were popular not only in the country but also competing in the world.

"Being minister for commerce, I am proud that each one of these brands show bright future of Pakistan," he said, adding that Pakistani companies were moving shoulder to shoulder with other economies.

He offered his ministry's full support to Pakistani brands mainly through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to sell their brands in the international market.

He said Brand of the Year Award was a wonderful idea as it provided companies with the opportunity to compete even with international brands.

The minister said Pakistan's economy was very resilient and foresaw economic stability very soon. However, he asserted, it was the private sector which would have to play a great role for economic prosperity and development of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket World Film And Movies Wasim Akram Company Rashid Chamber Javed Sheikh Market Commerce All Industry Share

Recent Stories

President felicitates Muslim Ummah at advent of Mu ..

President felicitates Muslim Ummah at advent of Muharram, new Islamic year

31 seconds ago
 National Assembly speaker urges unity for peace, t ..

National Assembly speaker urges unity for peace, tranquility in Muharram-ul-Hara ..

34 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi grieved over ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi grieved over loss of lives

38 seconds ago
 2 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

2 more tested Covid positive in Balochistan

5 minutes ago
 HCSTSI for withdrawal of new levy of sales tax on ..

HCSTSI for withdrawal of new levy of sales tax on electricity bills

5 minutes ago
 Three injured in grenade blast outside football st ..

Three injured in grenade blast outside football stadium in Turbat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.