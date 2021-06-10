UrduPoint.com
Pak-China Friendship Helps Maintain Regional Peace: Minister Anwarzeb Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:13 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwarzeb Khan on Thursday said that the Pakistan-China friendship was deeper than oceans,sweeter than honey and higher than the mountains of Himalaya

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Usher, Anwarzeb Khan on Thursday said that the Pakistan-China friendship was deeper than oceans,sweeter than honey and higher than the mountains of Himalaya.

Addressing an online conference at China Center here, he further said that Pak-China friendship played a key role in maintenance of peace and development in the region. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,he said this friendship would be taken to a next level. Pakistan and China, he said, always assisted each other while dealing with international affairs.

The Minister maintained that Pakistan felt pleasure as China was emerging an international economic power adding,we also feel proud for this achievement of China.

Pakistan and China wanted each other to be economically sound and both were working on several mutual projects of development.

The CPEC project, he said, would open new vistas of development and prosperity for the unprivileged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This Corridor, he said, would also help provide numerous opportunities of development to the newly merged districts of KP.

The Minister hoped that CPEC, Rashakai Economic Zone and Mohmand Marble City would provide job opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people.

