Pak Economy Mostly Depends On Agriculture: Dr Ishtiaq

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Pak economy mostly depends on agriculture: Dr Ishtiaq

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Director General (ADG) Agriculture (Farm & Training) Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain said that Pakistan's economy was mostly dependent on agriculture whereas livestock was contributing 55 per cent share in it.

Addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Tuesday, he said that there was dire need to increase meat and milk production in the country in order to cater our domestic food requirements.

In this connection, the agriculture scientists were duty bound to introduce new varieties of fodder crops so that malnutrition problems in livestock could be overcome, he added.

He said that green fodder was basic need of cattle farm. Therefore, the scientists should accelerate their research efforts to develop new fodder varieties which could give maximum production even during harsh weather.

Dr Ishtiaq said that staff of agriculture department in collaboration with livestock department should visit cattle farms and convince the farmers to use latest technologies to increase production of crops and animals.

The meeting also approved AARI projects 2022-23 for production of various fodder crops including Barseem, Jai, Losarn, Rai and Baharia maize.

Deputy Director Pest Warning Dr Amir Rasool, Senior Scientist Agri Research Department for Fodders Sargodha Dr Imtiaz Niazi, Senior Scientist Agronomy Department Fahad Ehsan, Senior Scientist Agronomy Department Muhammad Ashiq, Senior Scientist Entomology Department Shamim Akhtar, Senior Scientist Plant Pathology Department Javaid Anwar Shah, statistics expert of Crop Reporting Service Punjab Muhammad Arif Najmi, representative of Punjab Seed Corporation Faisalabad Abdul Ghaffar, Assistant Director Information & Film Faisalabad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present.

