Pak Embassy in Tehran organizes Defence and Kashmir Solidarity Day

The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran on Wednesday organized an event to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan, as Kashmir Solidarity Day under the theme of 'Kashmir and Karbala' to highlight the atrocities committed by the Indian armed forces against the helpless people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Tehran on Wednesday organized an event to commemorate the Defence Day of Pakistan , as Kashmir Solidarity Day under the theme of 'Kashmir and Karbala ' to highlight the atrocities committed by the Indian armed forces against the helpless people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Members of the diplomatic community based in Tehran, Pakistan diaspora, Iranian guests and media representatives attended the event, said a press release received here from Tehran.

Messages of the President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out and a documentary on the ongoing atrocities and grave violations of human rights in Held Kashmir was screened.

Speaking at the occasion, Defence and Army Attache Brig. Saqib Ali Cheema highlighted the significance of Defence Day and underlined that this year, the Defence Day was observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir who were fighting for their right to self-determination and are being victimized by the Indian armed forces.

In her remarks, Ambassador Riffat Masood apprised the participants of the plight of Kashmiris after the revocation of the 'Special Status' of Jammu and Kashmir under the Presidential Decree of August 5 by Indian government.

She briefed on the illegal measures taken by the Indian government, in contravention of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to suppress the popular aspiration of the people of Occupied Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination.

Riffat Masood said the Prime Minister had urged on the international community to play proactive role in defusing the situation as any conflict between the two nuclear capable neighbors would entail grave implications for the region and the world.

The Ambassador specially underlined the kind support of the Iranian leadership especially the supreme leader towards the Kashmir issue.

She said the human rights violation in Kashmir and the brutalities by the tyrannical forces can be compared to that of the tragedy of Karbala. In fact, Kashmir reflects the Karbala tragedy in the modern times.