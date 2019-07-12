UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy And ANF Bust Major Drug Smuggling Attempt At Sea

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:14 PM

Pak Navy and ANF bust major drug smuggling attempt at sea

Pakistan Navy in a successful intelligence based operation today (Friday) busted a major contingent of narcotics being sent by sea, Navy's Public Relations Wing reported

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Pakistan Navy in a successful intelligence based operation today (Friday) busted a major contingent of narcotics being sent by sea, Navy's Public Relations Wing reported.A raid near the outskirts of Karachi, the seaways adjacent to Mubarak Village was explored where a vessel carrying copious amounts of Hashish and Heroin were confiscated.According to details, the recovered amount of the bust is approximately 300 million rupees approximately which includes 675 kilograms of Hashish and 4 kilograms of Heroin.The spokesman for Pakistan Navy in a statement regarding the bust said that the intricate operation was done in collaboration with the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) who constantly kept a check on the suspected vessel and the entire operation as a whole.

He spokesman also said that the operation was testament to the ability and capability of Pakistan Navy and its resolve to keep the seaways of Pakistan clean of any criminal activity or misadventure.In conclusion he added that Pakistan Navy was ready, willing and able to carry on performing their duties with vigilance and integrity.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Criminals Million

Recent Stories

Malala is Pride of Pakistan; says Chief Minister P ..

2 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz reacts to judge Arshad Malik's dismis ..

5 minutes ago

Number of Tourists in Antarctica Set to Double in ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Starts Delivering S-400 Air Defense Systems ..

5 minutes ago

Atif Zaman confesses to murdering Mureed, Khizar o ..

18 minutes ago

President Masood calls for value-based education i ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.