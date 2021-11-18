UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy Of Letters Organizes Multi-lingual Mushaira

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters organizes multi-lingual Mushaira

A multi-lingual Pashto, Hindko and Urdu Mushaira in connections with Pakistan Diamond Jubilee was held under the auspices of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) at Urdu Science Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A multi-lingual Pashto, Hindko and urdu Mushaira in connections with Pakistan Diamond Jubilee was held under the auspices of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) at Urdu Science board.

Noted poet, writer and researcher Professor Dr Owais Qarni presided over the event while renowned Pashto poet, writer and researcher, Dr Sher Zaman Seemab was chief guest and renowned poetess of Urdu, Persian and Hindko, Qudsia Qudsi was guest of honour, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

In his presidential address, Prof Dr Owais Qarni said that the purpose of the multi-language Mushaira was not only to provide opportunity to poets and writers to sit together and exchange their point of view, but also express their love and affection for their language, culture and social manners.

The mushaira was participated by renowned literary figures Dr Khadim Ibrahim Khadim, Yousaf Ali Dilsoz, Shah Mahmood Ghaznavi, Fazal Rabi Qais, Nasim Sehar, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Jalbul Ashnagaray, Syed Shehzad Badshah Shehzad, Sufi Bashir Ahmad, Madad Khan Madad, Asmat Yousafzai, Shad Mohammad Insha, Ali Owais Khiyal, Akbar Ali, Syed Zulfikar Badshah, Mohammad Daud Mohmand, Fida Mohammad Majboor and etc.

In his concluding remarks, the Assistant Resident Director PAL Peshawar, Khan Badshah Nusrat thanked the participants of mushaira.

