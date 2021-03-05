(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a seminar on 'Ehl-e-Qlam Khawateen' (Women writers) and "Poetry reading of Pakistani Languages" on the occasion of the International Women's Day on March 7.

Giving detail, the PAL spokesman said that the program would be held on Sunday at 3:00 pm in the Conference Hall of PAL in which Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal education and Professional Training would be the chief guest.

Neelofar Iqbal and Parveen Tahir will be in the presidium.

Keynote addess will be presented by Dr Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL Fakhira Batool, Dr Sofia Khushk, Dr Farhat Jabeen Virk, Dr Humaira Ishfaq, Dr Fakhira Noreen, Yasmeen Hameed Shahid and Maneela Nadeem will express their views.

Noreen Tallat Arooba will be the moderator of Seminar. In the end, a Poetry recital in Pakistani languages will be held in which poetess will present their poetry. Dur-e-Shawar will be the moderator of the poetry session.