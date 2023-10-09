Pakistan allocates 10 million for transformation of ten schools in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) "In a groundbreaking move that underscores the commitment to advancing education, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Pakistan has pledged an allocation of 10 million rupees for the transformation of ten schools in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) into digital smart schools", said Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani on Monday.

He added, "This transformative endeavor is set to be implemented within a remarkable four-week timeframe, highlighting OGDCL's dedication to rapid progress in the region's education sector.

CS GB said this development comes as a result of the resounding success of a request made by me, which was readily embraced by the Managing Director of OGDCL and the board. He informed that their swift approval of this proposal demonstrates their deep commitment to improving the educational landscape in the region.

Wani said the signing ceremony for this historic initiative is scheduled for the 10th of October, when the formal commitment and partnership between OGDCL and the GB education sector will be cemented.