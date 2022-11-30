UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Ambassador Yousaf Junaid Presents Credentials To President Erdogan

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr.Yousaf Junaid on Wednesday presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a dignified ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Ankara

The ambassador, during his meeting with President Erdogan, conveyed to him greetings and best wishes from the leadership of Pakistan for the government and people of Turkiye and discussed matters of mutual concern including follow-up actions of the successful visit of the prime minister on 25-26 November, a press release said.

President Erdogan stressed the exceptional nature of ties between the two brotherly countries and reiterated his support for further strengthening of cooperation in diverse areas.

He also congratulated the people of both countries on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

During the discussion, the ambassador also expressed gratitude to Turkish leadership for standing with Pakistan in trials and tribulations and on matters of core interest.

In particular, he thanked President Erdogan for the prompt and meaningful assistance from Turkiye to Pakistan to deal with the devastation caused by the climate change-induced floods.

The ambassador highlighted that the government of Pakistan placed a premium on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity, which will continue to be his priority areas during his tenure in Turkiye.

