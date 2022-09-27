Pakistan Army continues relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, said a handout on Tuesday.

Inter Services Public Relations Balochistan chapter said "Pak Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province.

While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it said that as many as 14 relief camps are working in the flood affected areas of Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi districts where 17880 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 3070 ration packets, 12150 water bottles, tea leaves, 2000 blankets, 4589 mosquito nets, warm clothes, hygiene kits were distributed in Bolan, Sibi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Sahabatpur districts.

"The process of water drainage is also going on from many areas of the province including Sahabpur," ISPR further said.

Meanwhile, FC Balochistan is providing full assistance to the calamity-hit people for the construction and repair of their damaged houses in Qila Saifullah by providing them steel garders, doors and paint and other construction materials.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, 6 collection points were also established in Quetta for the relief of flood victims so that timely assistance can be provided to the deserving people.

"A total of 68 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 6853 patients were treated, The handout further noted that efforts are afoot to restore the means of transportation at earliest.

All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic while the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.