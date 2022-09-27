UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Continues Relief Operation In Flood-hit Areas Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan Army continues relief operation in flood-hit areas of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps Balochistan continued relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan, said a handout on Tuesday.

Inter Services Public Relations Balochistan chapter said "Pak Army along with the civil administration is carrying out relief activities in the calamity-stricken areas of the province.

While giving details of the ongoing relief operation, it said that as many as 14 relief camps are working in the flood affected areas of Kohlu, Bolan, Sibi, Dera Murad Jamali, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Sohabatpur and Jhal Magsi districts where 17880 flood-hit people were provided with cooked food along with other facilities.

During the last 24 hours, as many as 3070 ration packets, 12150 water bottles, tea leaves, 2000 blankets, 4589 mosquito nets, warm clothes, hygiene kits were distributed in Bolan, Sibi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Awaran, Jafarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Sahabatpur districts.

"The process of water drainage is also going on from many areas of the province including Sahabpur," ISPR further said.

Meanwhile, FC Balochistan is providing full assistance to the calamity-hit people for the construction and repair of their damaged houses in Qila Saifullah by providing them steel garders, doors and paint and other construction materials.

Under the supervision of Pakistan Army and FC Balochistan, 6 collection points were also established in Quetta for the relief of flood victims so that timely assistance can be provided to the deserving people.

"A total of 68 free medical camps were organized by Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, PDMA and welfare organizations during the last 24 hours to control epidemics and other diseases in the flood-affected districts, in which 6853 patients were treated, The handout further noted that efforts are afoot to restore the means of transportation at earliest.

All the highways of Balochistan have been fully opened for traffic while the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, Pakistan Coast Guard and Civil Administration are busy to maintain the flow of traffic on national highways.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Flood Water ISPR Traffic Sibi Bolan Jafarabad Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Qila Saifullah Nasirabad Awaran Dera Murad Jamali NHA From

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

15 minutes ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

3 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

4 hours ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.