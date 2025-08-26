Pakistan Army Establishes Medical Camps, Distributes Ration In Flood-hit Balakot
BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Army established medical camps and distributed rations among flood-affected families in Tehsil Balakot. Assistant Commissioner Balakot visited the flood-hit areas to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.
During the visit, he inspected the medical camps set up by the Pakistan Army, where free check-ups, first aid, and medicines were provided to the victims. The initiative was aimed at delivering immediate healthcare facilities to people in remote flood-affected areas.
The Assistant Commissioner lauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts and expressed gratitude to all departments supporting the rescue and relief operations.
He reiterated the commitment that the government and district administration would continue to assist the victims until their complete rehabilitation.
