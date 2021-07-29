UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Brazil Hold 5th Round Of Bilateral Political Consultations

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:05 AM

Pakistan, Brazil hold 5th round of bilateral political consultations

The 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Brazil was held via video conference on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Brazil was held via video conference on Wednesday.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Additional Secretary (Americas), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Ms. Marcia Donner Abreu, Secretary Asia-Pacific and Russia, Ministry of External Relations of Brazil, led their respective delegations.

Pakistan's Ambassador Ahmed Hussain Dayo also joined the meeting via video-link from Brasilia.

During the consultations, views were exchanged on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Additional Secretary underscored that Pakistan and Brazil enjoyed a friendly and cordial relationship based on mutual respect and understanding.

He briefed the Brazilian side on the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the lives of the people and the steps taken to curb the pandemic without jeopardizing the livelihoods.

Highlighting Pakistan's focus on achieving economic security through leveraging its geographic location, the Additional Secretary invited Brazilian investment in various sectors in Pakistan.

In view of scope and potential in livestock sector between the two countries, the Brazilian investment in Halal Meat sector was also invited.

Stressing Government's priority towards sustainability, the Additional Secretary briefed the Brazilian side about Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ten billion Tree initiative and Alternatives/Renewable Energy Policy in order to harness the potential of clean and green energy.

The two sides discussed progress on implementation of various Agreements/MoUs and underscored the need for early finalization of those in process.

Expressing satisfaction on deepening of defence and military ties, the Additional Secretary stressed the importance of exchange of expert delegations to explore cooperation in aviation/aeronautical sector.

The two sides emphasized the need for enhancing high-level exchanges which would pave the way for further deepening the bilateral ties in diverse fields.

The Additional Secretary, on behalf of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, also extended an invitation to the Foreign Minister of Brazil to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient date.

