Pakistan Bureau of Statistics seeks KP govt cooperation in conducting 7th national census

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has sought the cooperation of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in conducting 7th national census in the province.

The cooperation was sought during a census sensitization workshop for the officers of district administration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here in a local hotel on Monday. Chief Secretary KP Dr Shehzad Bangash was chief guest on the occasion, Besides, Secretary Local Government and Focal Person for Digital Census of Pakistan, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam, Special Secretary Elementary & Secondary education,, Additional Secretary, Establishment Department and Additional Secretary Home and Divisional Commissioners, Kohat and Mardan divisions, a large number of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) attended the workshop.

Chief of Statistician, Dr. Naeemuzafar presented the background and introduction of census. He also highlighted the role and importance of provinces in the success of the national census.

He informed the participants that planning, training, implementation and monitoring were major stakeholders in census while PBS would provide harmony and facilitative role in conducting transparent census.

On this occasion, Member (Support Services/Resource Management) PBS, Mohammad Sarwar Gondal gave a detailed presentation on the census, particularly, regarding Digital Census. He briefed the participants about the role of provincial administration at different stages of the census and stressed the need for provision for computer literate trainers and enumerators.

During the question-answer session, the officials of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics answered the questions and observations of participants and further explained. The participants have questions regarding the enforcement of philosophy and conducting of census before 10 years and other questions.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the answers of the PBS officials and assured full cooperation during all phases of the process.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Jabbar Shah appreciated the presentation and expressed the hope that the forthcoming national census would be planned and implemented in such a manner to get the support of all stakeholders in achieving the targets.

The Secretary Local Government & Rural Development (LG&RD) KP, Syed Zaheer-uk-Islam assured full cooperation to PBS in taking all administrative steps including the establishment of Census Support Centres, provision of all essential requirements and completion of all process within the fixed timeline.

He directed all divisional commissioners to conduct the audit of all selected human resources, particularly women enumerators and trainers. He further directed the provision of all facilities in the training places. He also appreciated the performance.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Secretary KP, Dr Shehzad Bangash told the participants that the census is crucial for all kinds of planning, either for development or strategy. He assured complete support and cooperation to conducting 7th national census.