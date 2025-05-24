Hindko Academy publishes two Gojri language books

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Gandhara Hindko Academy, Peshawar, has recently published two Gojri language books penned by Prof Muhammad Nazeer Miskeen, a known writer and poet of Gojri.

According to a press release issued here, these works are collections of short stories and humorous poetry, respectively.

The first book, titled “Gojri Afsaaney,” features 16 short stories. Spanning 121 pages, the book includes a six-page glossary at the end, where a noted writer, Abdul Ghafoor Chaudhry from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has translated 180 Gojri words used in the publication into urdu to facilitate readers.

The second book, “Sheesho,” is a collection of humorous poetry comprising 120 pages.

The books have been commented on by literary figures, including Muhammad Ziauddin, Chief of the Executive Committee of the Gandhara Hindko Academy, and Rana Fazal Hussain, regarded as Baba-e-Gojri.

Ziauddin, who also serves as General Secretary of the Gandhara Hindko Board and is a prominent research scholar of the Hindko language, stated: “The Gandhara Hindko Board and the Academy have consistently worked for the promotion of Pakistan’s diverse languages, literature, research, and cultural heritage. We have already published works in several languages spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These new publications are a valuable contribution to the preservation and development of Gojri literature.”

“Although the Primary focus of the Gandhara Hindko Academy is Hindko, the second most spoken language in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the sixth largest in the country, we have always welcomed and supported other languages that lack official patronage,” said Zia.

Gojri is one such language, spoken across various parts of the country,” he commented in the foreword to the books.

The writer explained that Hindkowans and Gojars live close in regions like the Hazara Division, leading to rich social and cultural exchanges.

“The Gojri language has a strong oral tradition, particularly in folktales, but this cultural wealth has remained under-documented. These books represent a step toward preserving that heritage,” said the literatus who specializes in documentation.

Ziauddin hoped that both “Gojri Afsaaney” and “Sheesho” would enrich Gojri literature and become valuable resources for youth and future researchers.

“The board and the academy are pleased to fulfill their responsibility toward regional languages by publishing these books,” he added.

Commenting on the books, Baba-e-Gojri, Rana Fazal Hussain, described them as a valuable addition to the Gojri literature.

He especially praised the short story “Dokhta Chaar,” which, he said, vividly captured the hardships of life in a mountainous village.

“The story portrays the struggles of the poor, hardworking, and marginalized segments of society, giving a voice to their often-unheard suffering. Prof. Miskeen is not just a storyteller but a keen observer of social realities,” said the senior writer.

Rana Fazal Hussain emphasized that Prof Miskeen’s work deserved recognition in academic curricula and literary forums.

He said that after reading this book of short stories, one truly feels that Gojri literature has reached a milestone, setting a precedent for future writers to contribute creatively and meaningfully to the language.

It may be mentioned here that the Gandhara Hindko Academy was set up in 2015 under a public-private partnership.

Later, the research body expanded the work to 11 languages. It has been run on a self-help basis since July 1, 2022, after the KP government stopped funding the academy.