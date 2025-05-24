Minister Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Warns Against Global Instability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to peaceful conflict resolution during a panel discussion at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).
Speaking at the session titled "Dialogue, Not Discord: Conflict Resolution, Diplomacy, and the Rule of Law in U.S.–Pakistan Relations," Malik stressed that sustainable peace required mutual respect and principled diplomacy.
"Empathy and understanding are essential in dialogue," he said. "Peace is only possible when states engage to resolve, not dominate."
Addressing the recent hostilities, Malik highlighted India's one-sided aggression, citing attacks on civilian areas and water infrastructure. "Pakistan had every right to retaliate but showed restraint, targeting only military installations," he stated.
He compared India’s actions to the "Israeli doctrine of offensive defense," warning that such hegemonic policies threaten global stability.
When questioned about Pakistan’s nuclear stance, Malik dismissed concerns as unnecessary. "Pakistan has proven it can counter threats conventionally without escalation," he asserted.
Malik also linked global instability to environmental neglect, urging international cooperation. "Climate change knows no borders—melting glaciers and rising temperatures will affect everyone," he said.
The minister warned that ignoring international law risks "lawlessness and instability." He called for a renewed commitment to shared norms, saying, "Planetary survival depends on collective action."
The session highlighted Pakistan’s role in advocating diplomacy, justice and climate resilience for long-term stability.
Recent Stories
Ajman Free Zones Authority, China’s Liangjiang partner to boost investment
Scientists develop contact lenses that let humans see near-infrared light
Several injured in knife attack at Hamburg train station
Beijing slashes coal consumption to below 1%
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 May 2025
Napoli crowned Italian League champions for fourth time in their history
EU, US trade talks require respect not threats, says EU trade chief
Arab Media Summit 2025 set to convene leaders, innovators, influencers to chart ..
Dubai Films and Games Commission announces inaugural Film and Gaming Forum
UAE’s $3.7 billion tech economy takes spotlight in Berlin at inaugural GITEX E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reaffirms commitment to peace, warns against global instability2 minutes ago
-
FPCCI committee's pre-budget meeting held12 minutes ago
-
Tank Police stage mock drill to ensure peace and readiness32 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Naila Kiani on reaching Kangchenjunga peak1 hour ago
-
VC Gomal University visits exam halls, assures full support to Students1 hour ago
-
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Raiwind road triple vehicle collision2 hours ago
-
Four family members killed as trailer truck hits motorbike in Okara2 hours ago
-
PM commends Naila Kiani for scaling Peak Kanchenjunga3 hours ago
-
JKCHR urges global action against India’s disinformation campaign3 hours ago
-
Traffic accident claims two lives11 hours ago
-
Armed forces brought India's arrogance down to feet: Abdul Aleem Khan12 hours ago
-
Hazara Journalists Association organises Youm-e-Tashakur to honor armed forces12 hours ago