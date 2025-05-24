Minister reaffirms commitment to peace, warns against global instability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr. Musadik Malik on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan's dedication to peaceful conflict resolution during a panel discussion at the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS).

Speaking at the session titled "Dialogue, Not Discord: Conflict Resolution, Diplomacy, and the Rule of Law in U.S.–Pakistan Relations," Malik stressed that sustainable peace required mutual respect and principled diplomacy.

"Empathy and understanding are essential in dialogue," he said. "Peace is only possible when states engage to resolve, not dominate."

Addressing the recent hostilities, Malik highlighted India's one-sided aggression, citing attacks on civilian areas and water infrastructure. "Pakistan had every right to retaliate but showed restraint, targeting only military installations," he stated.

He compared India’s actions to the "Israeli doctrine of offensive defense," warning that such hegemonic policies threaten global stability.

When questioned about Pakistan’s nuclear stance, Malik dismissed concerns as unnecessary. "Pakistan has proven it can counter threats conventionally without escalation," he asserted.

Malik also linked global instability to environmental neglect, urging international cooperation. "Climate change knows no borders—melting glaciers and rising temperatures will affect everyone," he said.

The minister warned that ignoring international law risks "lawlessness and instability." He called for a renewed commitment to shared norms, saying, "Planetary survival depends on collective action."

The session highlighted Pakistan’s role in advocating diplomacy, justice and climate resilience for long-term stability.