Pakistan Day Reminds Of Struggles Of Muslims For Separate Homeland: VC IUB
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said that Pakistan Resolution Day reminds us of the sincere determination and constant struggle of the Muslims of Pakistan and India.
On that day, the Muslims of India, under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, announced their struggle to obtain a separate territory for themselves, and the resolution of Pakistan was passed.
Our forefathers changed the map of the world in a span of just seven years by following the principles of unity, faith, and discipline. As a result, a new Islamic state came into being in the form of Pakistan.
The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to the participants of the Solidarity Walk at Abbasia Campus on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
He said that March 23 is an important day in our history that was the historic day when we decided our mission after traveling for centuries and started the journey to a unique destination.
On March 23, 1940, under the zealous leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, the Muslims of the subcontinent passed this resolution and after that, they devoted themselves to the pursuit of Pakistan.
The British wanted to give independence to the sub-continent but did not want to give a separate state to the Muslims, but the Muslims of the sub-continent got Pakistan with their blood and the blood of martyrs by making eternal sacrifices.
On August 14, 1947, this journey was completed and Muslims got an independent state according to the resolution of March 23, 1940. After that, only the journey of stability and development of Pakistan continues.
Each year on 23 March we should pledge that we will never forget the sacrifices and struggles of our elders and to achieve this goal of making Pakistan a great nation.
On this occasion, a special rally was also held under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, in which a large number of teachers, employees, and students participated.
