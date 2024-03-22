Open Menu

Pakistan Day Reminds Of Struggles Of Muslims For Separate Homeland: VC IUB

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan Day reminds of struggles of Muslims for separate homeland: VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar has said that Pakistan Resolution Day reminds us of the sincere determination and constant struggle of the Muslims of Pakistan and India.

On that day, the Muslims of India, under the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, announced their struggle to obtain a separate territory for themselves, and the resolution of Pakistan was passed.

Our forefathers changed the map of the world in a span of just seven years by following the principles of unity, faith, and discipline. As a result, a new Islamic state came into being in the form of Pakistan.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed these views while talking to the participants of the Solidarity Walk at Abbasia Campus on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

He said that March 23 is an important day in our history that was the historic day when we decided our mission after traveling for centuries and started the journey to a unique destination.

On March 23, 1940, under the zealous leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, the Muslims of the subcontinent passed this resolution and after that, they devoted themselves to the pursuit of Pakistan.

The British wanted to give independence to the sub-continent but did not want to give a separate state to the Muslims, but the Muslims of the sub-continent got Pakistan with their blood and the blood of martyrs by making eternal sacrifices.

On August 14, 1947, this journey was completed and Muslims got an independent state according to the resolution of March 23, 1940. After that, only the journey of stability and development of Pakistan continues.

Each year on 23 March we should pledge that we will never forget the sacrifices and struggles of our elders and to achieve this goal of making Pakistan a great nation.

On this occasion, a special rally was also held under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, in which a large number of teachers, employees, and students participated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day Independence March August IUB Muslim Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

15 minutes ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

23 minutes ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

50 minutes ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

1 hour ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

3 hours ago
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

15 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

15 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan