Pakistan Information Commission disposed of 700 cases against access to information act 2017

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Access to Information Act 2017 was approved for Federal government departments, following the law Pakistan Information Commission has disposed of more than 700 out of 1270 applications due to non-provision of information by the federal departments.

This was expressed by Zahid Abdullah member of the Pakistan Information Commission while talking to the media at the Abbottabad Press Club during their visit to Abbottabad on Monday.

He further said that the concerned departments are bound to provide information to the petitioner within 10 days, in case of delay, there is a time limit of 60 days for sending an appeal to the Pakistan Information Commission, adding Zahid.

On the occasion Registrar of the Commission Ikram-ul-Haq, President Abbottabad Press Club Sardar Naveed Alam, General Secretary Sardar Muhammad Shafiq and other officials and members were also present.

The members of the Pakistan Information Commission said that every citizen has the right of access to information, the law has been enforced since 2017, under which each institution is responsible for providing information within 10 days.

He disclosed that 100 days salary would be imposed as a penalty against the concerned officer for delaying and withholding necessary information.

Zahid Abdullah stated that any citizen can appeal to the Pakistan Information Commission for non-disclosure of information by the concerned officer while the facility has also been provided on the Commission's website.

He said that the commission has the power to take action even on contempt of orders for non-provision of information.