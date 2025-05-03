Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 03 May 2025
Arslan Farid Published May 03, 2025 | 08:58 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 May 2025 is 357,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 306,760. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 03 May 2025 is 357,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 306,760.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 327,958 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 281,195.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 357,800
|Rs 327,958
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 306,760
|Rs 281,195
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 30,676
|Rs 28,120
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..
Transparent, impartial investigation imperative into Pahalgam attack: Dr. Victor ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 202523 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber delegation calls on Commerce minister, seeks support for upcoming regional trade event10 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal visits Abu ..11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.25 billion12 hours ago
-
Gold prices drop further across Pakistan13 hours ago
-
Furniture expo launched in Faisalabad to boost business activity14 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 2787.36 points13 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 6.25% to $26.859 bln during Jul-April15 hours ago
-
KPRA collects Rs 41.9b in ten months of FY 2024-2516 hours ago
-
SCCI SVP welcomes trade officers16 hours ago
-
Gold price dips by Rs.1,300 to Rs.344,500 per tola16 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 paisa against US Dollar13 hours ago