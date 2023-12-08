Open Menu

Pakistan Issues Visas To Indian Hindu Pilgrims For Visit To Shadani Darbar, Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2023 | 08:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 104 visas to the Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Pakistan to participate in the 315th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib, at Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, Sindh from 12-23 December.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d’ Affairs, Aizaz Khan, extended his heartfelt felicitations to the pilgrims and wished them a safe journey, a press release issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said on Friday.

Under the Pakistan-India Protocol on visits to religious shrines of 1974, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend various religious festivals/occasions every year.

The issuance of pilgrimage visas to them is in line with the Government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines and promoting interfaith harmony, the press release added.

