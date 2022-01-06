UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Looks Forward To Sustainable Economic Relations With Oman: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan was looking forward to a sustainable economic relation with Oman with increased trade and investment

"Pakistan and Oman have decades old ties based on common culture, brotherhood and people to people contacts," he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation of Omani businessmen which led by Redha Juma Mohamed Ali Al Saleh, Chairman Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and including Pakistani businessmen from Oman called on him here.

The 22 member delegation from Oman informed the Prime Minister that for the first time after twenty years an Omani delegation was on a visit to Pakistan to explore business and investment opportunities.

The business friendly policies of the current government were providing wide opportunities to investors in tourism development, fisheries sector, ware-housing and storage facility development in port cities and development projects in Gwadar.

The delegation also showed keen interest in investment opportunities in ferry service connecting Oman, coastal cities of Pakistan, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, especially industrialization of Gwadar, agriculture sector and a proposed corridor comprising land and sea routes between Oman and Pakistan connecting the middle East, Central Asia, Africa and South East Asia with Pakistan at its pivot.

The meeting was also informed about the contribution of Pakistani diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic and the assistance by the Kingdom of Oman in release of Pakistani prisoners in Oman.

Both sides agreed on increased cooperation in the areas of common interest and steps to increase mutual trade.

The Prime Minister not only welcomed the delegation and its support during the COVID-19, but also directed the concerned government entities to take the requisite steps for an increased cooperation in the areas of trade and investment between Oman and Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Tarin, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to PM Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Chairman board of Investment Azfar Ahsan, officials concerned, leading businessmen from Oman, Pakistan origin buisnessmen from Oman and Pakistani businessmen working in Oman.

