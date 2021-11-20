(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan on Saturday marked the World Children's Day with a renewed pledge to ensure protecting all fundamental rights of children including quality education and healthcare without any discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday marked the World Children's Day with a renewed pledge to ensure protecting all fundamental rights of children including quality education and healthcare without any discrimination.

The national leadership reiterated their resolve to protect country's children from all types of exploitation, exclusion and marginalization.

The building of the Aiwan-e-Sadr was illuminated with blue lights, the other day, to join the international community in the annual celebration of the day.

"This year as we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan vows to build a better future for its children. The Government remains committed to protecting every child from poverty, violence, and abuse," President Dr Arif Alvi said in his message to the nation on World Children's Day. "On this day we also pledge to protect our children from the extreme effects of climate change," he remarked.

Addressing an event held in connection with the day celebration, President Alvi urged the society to be compassionate to children and respect their rights, calling upon the world to live in peace and stop wars that were creating havoc for children.

"We must stop these wars. They are creating havoc as far as children are concerned. The entire middle East imagine what is happening to Rohingyas, imagine what is happening to the Kashmiri children, imagine what is happening throughout the Middle East. We must stop wars. The biggest burden of war is on women and on children," the president said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that with its policies aimed at future generations, the incumbent government was determined to ensure that every child's rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security were upheld.

The prime minister, in his message, said he was pleased that Pakistan joined the world community in celebrating the World Children's Day 2021.

He said this year's theme "A Better Future for Every Child", reaffirmed the government's commitments to the children of Pakistan.

"In line with our manifesto, our policies are aimed at future generations. Our Government is determined to ensure that every child's rights including development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security are upheld." Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) launched an awareness campaign for protecting children's rights through video messages on its helpline-1099. People could also contact at website official website of MoHR www.mohr.gov.pk for redressal of their complaints regarding any human rights violation and especially for children safety.

In an interview with APP, Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa underlined the need for making collective efforts ensue equal rights to each child.

She was of the view that parents and all stakeholders should play a vital role in creating enabling environment to protect children rights.

In Multan, Child Rights Committee (CRC) in collaboration with Civil Society Forum and Government Iqbal Secondary school organized a child rights rally to mark the day.

Speaking on the occasion, CRC Coordinator Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Women Social Leader Gulnaz Kashif and Educationist Professor Inayat Ali Qureshi said that the protection of children's rights was responsibility of all of us.

In Faisalabad, the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) arranged an awareness walk to observe the day, which was led by MPA Firdous Rae, along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad.

The MPA said "Children are future of the nation. Therefore, the Punjab government is taking revolutionary steps for their welfare and betterment."This year, Children's Day was celebrated under the theme of "A Better Future for Every Child."According to the United Nations, World Children Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to "promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare."