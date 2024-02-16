Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

In a celebration of linguistic richness, the 'Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival' (PMLF) kicked off on Friday in Islamabad, drawing together a diverse array of writers, poets, artists, and language enthusiasts from across the country

The event organized by the Indus Cultural Forum (ICF) and co-hosted by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), the festival promises a vibrant exploration of Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity, with more than 120 participants representing over 20 languages.

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Syed Jamal Shah as the chief guest, inaugurated the festival at the PNCA. Notable scholars and writers will deliver keynote speeches and will pay tribute to recently departed legendary Pakistani writers.

The first day will feature an array of captivating performances, including music, dance, and a film screening. This cultural extravaganza aims to immerse attendees in the rich tapestry of Pakistan's linguistic heritage.

With UNESCO recognizing over 70 languages in Pakistan, the festival sheds light on the importance of preserving these diverse linguistic treasures. More than 25 languages in the country face the threat of extinction, making the festival's mission particularly poignant.

Aligned with UNESCO's 'International Decade of Indigenous Languages,' the festival seeks to amplify the voices of indigenous languages and promote their preservation and vitality.

Backed by various organizations, including UNESCO Pakistan, Forum for Language Initiatives (FLI), Culture Department, Government of Sindh, and more, the festival has garnered support from eminent institutions dedicated to the cause of cultural diversity.

Over the course of three days, the festival will host sessions covering emerging 21st-century trends in Pakistani mother languages literature, the role of writers in heritage conservation, Sufi poets as voices of resistance, folk literature's vibrant colors, and the impact of climate change on linguistic landscapes.

A highlight of the festival is the launch of over 80 new books, including the first-ever novel in Balti and two books featuring songs of indigenous sports in Pashto and Balochi.

Emphasizing accessibility, the festival is open to all, offering a platform for individuals to engage with and appreciate the rich linguistic and cultural mosaic of Pakistan.

Cultural Attractions: Beyond literary pursuits, the festival boasts cultural attractions such as book stalls, food stalls, handicrafts, and more, creating a holistic experience for attendees.

As the festival unfolds over the next two days, it promises to be a captivating exploration of Pakistan's linguistic heritage, fostering an appreciation for the diversity that defines the nation's cultural identity.