UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Nationwide Humanitarian Assistance During Lockdown Continues

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:49 PM

Pakistan Navy Nationwide Humanitarian Assistance During Lockdown Continues

Pakistan Navy is extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to aggrieved families during current Corona Virus Pandemic and distributed food/ commodities & Personal Protective Equipment at various cities/ towns and hospitals across Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) Pakistan Navy is extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to aggrieved families during current Corona Virus Pandemic and distributed food/ commodities & Personal Protective Equipment at various cities/ towns and hospitals across Pakistan.

Thousands of ration bags carrying food items/ supplies were distributed to needy families residing at Ibrahim Haydri area at Karachi. Besides, in other major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh ration bags were also distributed. Additionally, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with philanthropist association distributed kits of Personal Protective suits along other necessary equipment to different authorities & hospitals of Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

The wide-reaching food relief measures have been taken by Pakistan Navy at distant localities and thousands of ration bags were distributed to rural villages and Goths of Coastal & Creeks areas including Jiwani, Gawdar, Surbandar, Pasni, Khor Kalmat, Somiani, Bin Qasim, Keti Bandar, Jati and Chuhar Jamali. Pakistan Navy has also parceled out large quantity of ration at Ormara amongst local populace.

In addition, Pakistan Navy is also conducting awareness campaigns to help in countering the challenge of ongoing Pandemic of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Pakistan Navy Punjab Bahawalpur Sialkot Muzaffargarh Pasni Bin Qasim Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New domicile policy in IOJK crime against humanity ..

5 minutes ago

Global Health: Annual world survey shows that almo ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency commences virtual activities of G ..

6 minutes ago

Nigeria Looks Forward to OPEC+ Meeting - Ambassado ..

2 minutes ago

Railways stops workers from coming out of homes un ..

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador Personally Sees Off Evacuation Fligh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.