Pakistan Navy Nationwide Humanitarian Assistance During Lockdown Continues

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020) Pakistan Navy is extending nationwide humanitarian assistance to aggrieved families during current Corona Virus Pandemic and distributed food/ commodities & Personal Protective Equipment at various cities/ towns and hospitals across Pakistan.

Thousands of ration bags carrying food items/ supplies were distributed to needy families residing at Ibrahim Haydri area at Karachi. Besides, in other major cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh ration bags were also distributed. Additionally, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with philanthropist association distributed kits of Personal Protective suits along other necessary equipment to different authorities & hospitals of Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

The wide-reaching food relief measures have been taken by Pakistan Navy at distant localities and thousands of ration bags were distributed to rural villages and Goths of Coastal & Creeks areas including Jiwani, Gawdar, Surbandar, Pasni, Khor Kalmat, Somiani, Bin Qasim, Keti Bandar, Jati and Chuhar Jamali. Pakistan Navy has also parceled out large quantity of ration at Ormara amongst local populace.

In addition, Pakistan Navy is also conducting awareness campaigns to help in countering the challenge of ongoing Pandemic of Coronavirus.