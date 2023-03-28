Pakistan needs to adopt Mauritius model of tourism to boost its economy:Rashidally Soobadar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Mauritius High Commissioner to Pakistan Rashidally Soobadar has offered Pakistan's tourism sector to adopt the Mauritius model of tourism and the untapped real potential of national tourism and uplift its economy.

He said the Mauritius had a very strong and organized tourism sector which was contributing significantly to its national exchequer.

Talking to APP, the high commissioner said the sector over the past 50 years had been able to build a brand of tourism which catered for high spenders since with a population of 1.2 million we were visited by 1.5 million tourists each year which indicated a marvelous achievement in the sector.

Mauritius has a strong road infrastructure and standard hotels quality transport is also vital to facilitate and attract tourists, also provides a peaceful secure environment for visitors.

He said a good will gesture between two nations of annually visit of Pakistani eye specialist doctors team from Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital was also strengthening bilateral relations.

The Mauritius government arrange free eye camp for a week long trip of doctors, where all type of patients and eye surgeries come in effect during the team stay.

In this area, the ambassador said that Mauritius and Pakistan had vast potential and since our sectors differ, there is huge scope for cooperation on a win-win basis.

Rashidally Soobadar, said " the Pakistan destination is very varied but in-land connectivity like a dense network of railway tracks for high speed trains is a major challenge. Another challenge in Pakistan is the lack of trained personnel; an area I believe Mauritius can help Pakistan."