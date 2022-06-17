UrduPoint.com

Pakistan One Of Most Attractive Tourism Destinations In World: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan one of most attractive tourism destinations in world: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan on Friday said that Pakistan has the most beautiful and undiscovered touristic sites with huge untapped tourism potential.

He was speaking at an event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan about Pakistan's adventure tourism, to mark successful Belgian expeditions of K2, Nanga Parbat and Broad Peak at the chancery.

The participants included renowned Belgian mountaineers, Stef Maginelle, Sofie Lenaerts, Niels Jespers, Luc Beirinckx and Wouter Noterman, who had recently climbed K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I & II and Broad Peak, as well as a group of trekkers who will be undertaking trekking expedition in Pakistan next month.

Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan in his remarks highlighted Pakistan's potential as one of the most attractive tourism destination in the world.

He explained that Pakistan's tourism industry has significantly developed with improved touristic infrastructure and visitor facilities, a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels said.

Referring to the recently released report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) last month, Ambassador Khan highlighted that Pakistan has moved six points up in the International Travel and Tourism Development Index 2021.

The index ranks the countries based on the set of factors and policies that help stable and sustainable growth of the travel and tourism industry in each country, he added.

He said that the expedition of Belgian climbers will be a source of inspiration to local and international travellers especially mountaineers, trekkers and adventure tourists.  During the event, the climbers shared their personal mountaineering experiences at the K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Gasherbrum I & II,  Biafo Glacier and Snow lakes in Karakoram Mountains as well as their interaction with the hospitable local population from the area.

They also shared video presentations of their mountaineering expeditions in Pakistan.  While speaking on the occasion, Niels Jespers said that K2 is the most attractive Peak in the world and for him climbing K2 was a huge dream coming true with extreme pleasure and excitement.

In her remarks, Ms. Sofie Lenaerts said that the biggest reward of their visit to Pakistan was the connection which they made with the most friendly and hospitable local people of Pakistan.

Whereas Mr. Jens said that "Pakistan is a hidden gem with amazing hospitality and mysterious attractions. " The event was arranged as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Snow European Union Visit Brussels Luxembourg Belgium Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

52 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

60 minutes ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

3 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.