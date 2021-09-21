UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Paying Price Of Saying “Absolutely Not”, Says Fawad Chaudhary

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan paying price of saying “Absolutely not”, says Fawad Chaudhary  

The Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting says the federal cabinet has approved 44 percent increase in the house rent ceiling of government employees.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that Pakistan is paying price for saying “absolutely not” that New Zealand and England tours have been cancelled.

He was referring to the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan policy in context of Afghanistan couple of weeks ago while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

This was announced by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain Chaudhry while briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said house rent ceiling of government employees is revised every three years and the PTI government has taken this step to provide massive relief to the federal government employees from Grade-1 to 22.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the cabinet approved inclusion of Uzbekistan to Business visa List under which Pakistani embassy in Tashkent can issue multiple visas for five years to the business community. He said it is a step forward to strengthen business and trade relations between the two countries.

He said import and exhibition of regional countries movies have also been allowed to revive cinema and film industry in Pakistan.

He said Canadian Punjabi movies and films from Iran and Turkey will be exhibited in Pakistani cinemas. He said the government is providing incentives to cinema houses and a massive relief is being given to the film industry on taxes.

The Minister said that Pakistan's polio eradication efforts have yielded positive results and only one case has been reported in last seven months, which is a great success against polio. He expressed the hope that Pakistan is on the way to become a polio free country.

He said that the cabinet on the request of World food Programme granted a one-time relaxation in import policy rules for release of shipments from Saudi Arabia.

The Minister said 7th census will be completed in 18th months as the next general election will be held under new census and delimitations of Constituencies.

The Minister said we are working on the legislations for legal action against people uploading immoral content on social media.

The Minister said we are introducing ADR system in the Federal Capital to lessen the burden on our courts. He said initially family disputes will be resolved through ADRs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Film And Movies Polio Import Business Iran Turkey Social Media Rent Tours Price Tashkent Uzbekistan Saudi Arabia Visa Fawad Chaudhry Family Media From Government Cabinet Industry Election 2018 New Zealand

Recent Stories

Jawaher Al Qasimi allocates AED6 million for medic ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi allocates AED6 million for medication needs of 660 young cance ..

8 minutes ago
 SEC approves 1st batch of housing support benefici ..

SEC approves 1st batch of housing support beneficiaries worth AED382 mn

53 minutes ago
 Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy stora ..

Masdar City start-up launches thermal energy storage product

1 hour ago
 ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Al ..

ADJD launches campaign to promote Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana ..

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Pro ..

Secretary-General Discusses with Sri Lankan FM Prospects of Bilateral Relations ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.