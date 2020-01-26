Pakistan post all set to reducing unemployment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Pakistan Post has chalked out a plan for production of 2 Lac vacancies to reduce unemployment.Pakistan post will undergo this task in 3 years.

This plan has been prepared to provide employment and promote business.The inauguration of this project would occur in February.

125,000 franchises of Pakistan Post would be established in all over the country while every franchise would be having postal facilities.Bills could be submitted in the franchises, domestic and foreign remittances could be received and send, postal stationary, e-commerce, mobile top ups would be set up.

Along with the top ups, CSD's and utility stores would be set up.Environment friendly electronic scooters and Rickshaws would also be provided. Latest technology would be used in home delivery service.People would get benefit from this by receiving their items at home.