Pakistan Ready To Enhance, Expand Defence Ties With Iraq: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Minister for Defence and Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iraq and wishes to expand cooperation in all fields of mutual interests, especially defence.

The minister expressed these remarks during a meeting with the Ambassador of Iraq, Hamid Abbas Lafta, who called on him here on Thursday.

The minister said that both countries should work closely to share their experiences and build the capacities of their Armed Forces, said a press release.

He conveyed that Pakistan strongly supports the sovereignty, political unity and territorial integrity of Iraq.

"Pakistan has developed the best training facilities and infrastructure for its armed forces. Numerous foreign countries are availing these facilities, especially the training related to counter-terrorism," Khawaja said.

The minister encouraged the visiting dignitary to avail of more training facilities in Pakistan.

The visiting ambassador conveyed and reaffirmed the commitment of the people and the government of Iraq to work closely with Pakistan and further strengthen their bilateral relations, especially in the field of defence.

