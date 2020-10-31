Pakistan records 11 deaths during last 24 hours    

, , , ,

The latest reports say that 807 more new cases of Covid-19 surfaced after 21, 688 tests were carried out in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2020) Pakistan recroded 11 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus on Saturday.

They said that there were now 12, 121 active cases in the country while figure of patients recovered from the virus reached 314,066.

The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to seek citizens' help for compliance of SOPs against COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Planning Asad Umar said the decision has been taken in view of the arrival of the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic and continued wide scale violation of the SOPs.

He said the citizens should take a picture and send it to 0335-3336262 along with location wherever they see violation of SOPs, including wearing of face masks in crowded places and social distancing.