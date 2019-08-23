Pakistan records strong protest with UN through letters: FO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Faisal has said Pakistan has recorded strong protest with UN through letters about Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.He said that UN has been informed about worse situation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has written a letter to UN Commissioner for Human Rights on Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir wherein reservations have been expressed over suppression of rights of Kashmiris by India and expansionist doctrine.He said in a statement that second letter has been written to UN to highlight Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

Through the letter UN was apprised of illegal and unilateral actions by India in Occupied Kashmir, he added.