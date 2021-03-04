Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 64 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,519 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country. According to the latest statistics, there are now 17,117 active cases in the country. 555,242 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also been postponed because of COVID-19 after three more players from two different teams have tested positive for COVID-19.

The reports say that a virtual meeting is being conducted in Karachi where all the stakeholders including the franchise owners are holding discussion about future of the league amid fears of COVID-19.

Earlier today, three more players from two teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and Pakistan cricket board has made it clear that all the players who have tested positive for Coronavirus will undergo 10 day isolation.

Three players and a one staffer had already tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the reports, Wasim Akram—the head coach of Karachi Kings—has also been asked to leave the hotel room and go home for isolation but he is adamant to remain in service.