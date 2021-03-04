UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reports 64 Deaths Due To COVID-19 Over Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:27 PM

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 over last 24 hours

The Official figures have showed that 1, 1519 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Pakistan reported 64 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 1,519 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country. According to the latest statistics, there are now 17,117 active cases in the country. 555,242 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has also been postponed because of COVID-19 after three more players from two different teams have tested positive for COVID-19.

The reports say that a virtual meeting is being conducted in Karachi where all the stakeholders including the franchise owners are holding discussion about future of the league amid fears of COVID-19.

Earlier today, three more players from two teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and Pakistan cricket board has made it clear that all the players who have tested positive for Coronavirus will undergo 10 day isolation.

Three players and a one staffer had already tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the reports, Wasim Akram—the head coach of Karachi Kings—has also been asked to leave the hotel room and go home for isolation but he is adamant to remain in service.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Super League Hotel All From Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Infinix announces the winners of most fan followed ..

12 minutes ago

Provincial Assembly's session re-scheduled

6 minutes ago

Sana Javed wins best actress Award

30 minutes ago

West Supports Russia's Opposition But Turns Blind ..

6 minutes ago

Ceasefire between India, Pakistan to bring regiona ..

6 minutes ago

PMs' decision to seek vote of trust from NA, a bra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.