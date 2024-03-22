Pakistan Resolution Day Marked At UGIs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan said on Friday that Pakistan was achieved through political struggle and "now we all have to play our role for its survival and security".
He was speaking at a function, organised on in connection with March 23 Pakistan Day celebrations at Dr. Nisar Ahmad Rana Auditorium of the UGIs here. He said the role of an individual in development of nations is of fundamental importance and the assurance of protection of freedom is a testament to constructive role of the individuals.
He said the Pakistan Resolution was the first formal step towards realisation of Allama Iqbal's dream, which paved the way for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.
Director Unique Group Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, speaking at the ceremony, said "March 23 connects us with the struggle for Pakistan's freedom, and reminds us of the sacrifices that Muslims made to achieve a separate homeland for themselves".
He said that on March 23, every Pakistani renews his pledge that he would play his role for security, development and prosperity of the motherland.
At the end of the ceremony, the participants was also shown a documentary made in connection with the Pakistan Resolution passage.
