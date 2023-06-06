UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Russia Resolved To Further Cement Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 11:16 PM

Pakistan, Russia resolved to further cement bilateral ties

Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries by enhancing bilateral cooperation in various areas including economy, trade, finance and energy and educatio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Russia on Tuesday reiterated the resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries by enhancing bilateral cooperation in various areas including economy, trade, finance and energy and education.

The resolve was expressed during a high-level meeting between Chairman Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council I.V Matvienko, said a press release issued here.

The Chairman Senate is on a four day visit to Russia on the invitation of Speaker of the Russian Federation Council.

The visit constitutes celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of parliamentary exchanges to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

Chairman Senate briefed the Russian side on regional security situation and highlighted the Kashmir dispute and called for its resolution as per the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on regional and international issues and resolved to work together for a stable and peaceful AfghanistanChairman Senate extended an invitation to Speaker Matvienko to visit Pakistan which was happily accepted.

