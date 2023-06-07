UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Senate Chairman To Meet With Russian Lower House Speaker - Upper House Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will meet with Pakistani Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

"Tomorrow you will have a meeting with my colleague, lower house speaker, (and also) with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Novak, and, of course, we are waiting for your speech tomorrow morning at the plenary session of the Federation Council in front of all senators," Matviyenko said during a bilateral meeting with the Pakistani Senate chairman on Tuesday.

According to the meeting agenda, Sadiq Sanjrani will address Russian senators at the beginning of the session in Russia's Federation Council on June 7.

