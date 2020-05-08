UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) Embarks Ramazan Ration Drive For Coronavirus Affected Families

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:01 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Friday embarked a massive Ramazan ration drive to provide relief to poor families affected during the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Friday embarked a massive Ramazan ration drive to provide relief to poor families affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ration drive initiative will be covering 25 cities across Pakistan in the coming days, said news release received here.

The ration packs for an entire month comprising of essential food items, were distributed amongst a few beneficiary families at a special ceremony organized at District Commissioner (DC) Office, Kohat.

The ceremony was attended by senior management from PTCL, along with high-ranking officers of the KP Government. Majority of the ration distribution was conducted by the District Administration at the Mohammadzai Union Council of Kohat. This ceremony marks the 1st phase of the ration drive that will continue throughout the month of Ramazan.

On the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zia ullah Bangash, said, "We are grateful and much obliged at the support given by PTCL and its staff who have generously contributed to help the nation in these trying times.

We appreciate their contribution and efforts at this time in need and I would also like to pay tribute to the services that they are providing to keep the country connected."Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, "PTCL remains at the forefront in supporting the nation during the ongoing pandemic. Our PTCL Razakaar force is committed to serve communities across the country through determination and hard work. I am proud of PTCL employees, who voluntarily donated a portion of their salary to the PTCL Razakaar Trust to support this ration drive. We, as a national company, take pride in being socially responsible by taking proactive measures to help the people of Pakistan."The Ramazan ration drive aims to help affected families to observe this holy month in its true spirit. PTCL continues to contribute to the society with its humanitarian activities and stand with people of Pakistan to get through this crisis together.

