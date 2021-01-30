UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Raising Voice For Oppressed Kashmiris : AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:12 AM

Pakistan to continue raising voice for oppressed Kashmiris : AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President, Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, with the support of 10 million strong diaspora community, would continue to raise voice for the rights of oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMBAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President, Sardar Masood Khan Friday said that Pakistan and the people of Kashmir, with the support of 10 million strong diaspora community, would continue to raise voice for the rights of oppressed people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The ugly face of the BJP-ruled India stands exposed before the world as our narrative on India and Kashmir have echoed all over the world," Masood said while addressing a seminar on the topic of "Kashmir back to international spotlight: What to do next?" The seminar organized jointly by Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) and the Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR) here in the Federal metropolis.

The seminar was also addressed by Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Afridi, PML-N senior leader, Raja Zafar ul Haq, Member National Assembly, Simmi Bukhari, Prof Zafara Nawaz Jaspal of Quaid- e- Azam University, Syed Muhammad Ali, Executive Director Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms, Ershad Mahmood, Chairman KIIR, Altaf Hussain Wani and other speakers.

Vowing to stand up for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris (IOJK) the President said, "Kashmiris in IIOJK cannot be intimated by the Hindu fascist regime in India.

They have been struggling for over 200 years and braving Indian tyranny for the past 73 years. They will relentlessly continue their struggle till they achieve their desired goal." The Indian government is planning to totally annihilate the Kashmiris but it is destined to fail in its ulterior designs, AJK President said and pledged to alert the international community about what is happening in the occupied territory.

He thanked the British parliamentarians, All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group and Friends of Kashmir Groups established by various UK's political parties like Labour Party, Conservative Party. He also expressed his profound gratitude to the European Parliament and the US Congress for initiating debates and conducting hearings on the situation in Kashmir. The State President said that there is also greater awareness on the issue in the far-east and ASEAN parliaments.

Diplomats through Foreign Office will continue to take the issue to diplomatic forums, engage the leadership of the UN, HRC and members of the General Assembly, he said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India National Assembly World Foreign Office Altaf Hussain United Nations Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Alert Jammu United Kingdom Muhammad Ali Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Congress Afridi All Government Raja Zafar Ul Haq Million Labour

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

15 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

2 hours ago

WHO Hopes to Issue Emergency Use Listing for Astra ..

3 minutes ago

SEC Says Monitoring Stocks Volatility Amid Private ..

3 minutes ago

PEC assures free fair by-election in PS-43 Sanghar ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.