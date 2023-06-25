Open Menu

Pakistani Couple's 'Matka Chai' Unites South Asian Families, Fosters Cultural Unity In London

Published June 25, 2023

Pakistani couple's 'Matka Chai' unites South Asian families, fosters cultural unity in London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Imran Gulzar and Iqra Zahoor, a Pakistani couple from Karachi, have successfully introduced and popularised Matka Chai in London, captivating tea enthusiasts with its unique flavors and presentation.

The couples' 'Cha Sha' outlets throughout London have gained significant recognition for their innovative approach in serving Matka Chai, a traditional Pakistani tea steeped and served in clay pots called "matkas." This distinctive method of preparation infuses the tea with a unique flavor profile and creates an unparalleled sensory experience, solidifying its popularity among both tea connoisseurs and individuals interested in immersing themselves in the rich heritage of South Asian culture.

The 'Cha Sha' establishments have become highly desired destinations for individuals seeking the unique flavor and allure of Matka Chai.

Their main branch, strategically situated close to Wembley Stadium, has evolved into a bustling center for diverse activities.

In addition to promoting cultural cohesion, they arrange family gatherings and a diverse range of events including Chand Raat gatherings, commemorations of Pakistani and Indian independence days, live singing performances, heartfelt renditions of ghazals, exciting New Year's Eve countdowns, and many more.

These occasions provide families with the chance to come together, cherishing the company of their loved ones while indulging in the pleasure of sipping tea from traditional clay pots.

Imran and Iqra have created a thriving community hub for the South Asian population in London with their 'Cha Sha' outlets.

The flagship location near Wembley Stadium holds a special significance as it brings together a diverse crowd, including sports enthusiasts, families, and individuals from different cultural backgrounds.

The common thread that unites them all is their love for Matka Chai and the welcoming atmosphere thoughtfully curated by Imran and Iqra.

Imran Gulzar and Iqra Zahoor got married in London in 2017 and decided to start a unique kind of business for the people living in the UK.

They decided to sell Chai, as there were hardly any places selling it in London's several Asian areas.

With lots of nerves, they opened their first branch with the name of "Cha Sha" – a reference to how millions of South Asians on a daily basis ask each other about Chai, whether one wants to have a cup of Chai, sit together and have a little chat.

