Pakistani Mangoes Hit The UAE Markets

Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Pakistani mangoes have hit the UAE markets with the first shipment arriving in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistani mangoes have hit the UAE markets with the first shipment arriving in Dubai.

Importers based in Dubai's Al Aweer Fruit Market said the first shipments were sold out within a few days of arrival.

Earliest varieties of Pakistani mangoes, Sindhri and Almas, have made their way to Dubai. Sindhri is often considered as one of the best varieties of mangoes in the world because of its unique taste, golden colour and its size.

The first shipment of Pakistani mangoes usually arrives in Dubai by the third week of May and by the first week of June the fully ripe fruit hits the shelves of the supermarkets.

Mohammad Afzal, UAE-based trader, who has been importing mangoes from Pakistan to Dubai and Muscat for over 40 years, said there has been 10-to-15 days of delay in the mango crop in Pakistan this year.

"We will try to meet our target as the demand in the UAE and other GCC countries is rising," Afzal said, claiming that his company is one of the major importers of mango stocks from Pakistan in the region, Khaleej Times reported.

Sindhri, Dasheri, Anwar Ratol, Chaunsa and Kala Chaunsa from Pakistan dominate the UAE's fruits shelves until September.

"I hope this year Pakistani mangoes will last beyond September as crop in the Punjab province is yet to mature," said Ijaz Hussain, another mango importer.

During the three-month mango season Dubai-based traders import 2.5 million crates through more than 130 ship trips between Karachi and Dubai. A crate of Pakistani mangoes weighing 7-8kg comes for Dh25-30 in the wholesale market.

The importers are optimistic that the rising demand in the UAE and other GCC countries would help them surpass their targets.

