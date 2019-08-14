MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed a serious mistake by instituting a security lockdown, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

He made that claim during his address to the legislative assembly of the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

"I believe it is a [huge] strategic blunder by Modi. It will cost Modi and his BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government heavily. I consider it a big miscalculation by Modi. He has played his final card," the prime minister said, as reported by the Geo news tv channel.

He also used the occasion to once again criticize Modi's political views, which "[take] inspiration from Hitler's ideology," according to Khan.

Last week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. Subsequently, internet and phone communications were cut and additional troops were deployed to maintain order in the aftermath of the decision. India decided to increase its clampdown during this week's Eid al-Adha festival, a three-day Muslim holiday, due to a fear of potential hostilities.