UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Prime Minister Calls Kashmir's Lockdown A 'Strategic Blunder' By India's Modi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Calls Kashmir's Lockdown a 'Strategic Blunder' by India's Modi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019)   Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed a serious mistake by instituting a security lockdown, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

He made that claim during his address to the legislative assembly of the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day.

"I believe it is a [huge] strategic blunder by Modi. It will cost Modi and his BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government heavily. I consider it a big miscalculation by Modi. He has played his final card," the prime minister said, as reported by the Geo news tv channel.

He also used the occasion to once again criticize Modi's political views, which "[take] inspiration from Hitler's ideology," according to Khan.

Last week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. Subsequently, internet and phone communications were cut and additional troops were deployed to maintain order in the aftermath of the decision. India decided to increase its clampdown during this week's Eid al-Adha festival, a three-day Muslim holiday, due to a fear of potential hostilities.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet Narendra Modi Split Jammu Independence Adolf Hitler Muslim TV From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KhalifaSat captures image of Grand Mosque of Makka ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

19 minutes ago

Diplomacy Ambassadors participate in Model UN at H ..

34 minutes ago

RAK Elections Committee Chair visits candidate reg ..

34 minutes ago

UAE-UK Consular Affairs Committee meets in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.