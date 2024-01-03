Pakistani workers to be sent abroad through proper channel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Pakistani workforce would be sent abroad through the agreements under the supervision of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and no body would be allowed to use illegal ways to go abroad for a job or business.

An official source told APP here on Wednesday, he said that a well-educated and skilled workforce could play a vital role in the social development of the country to boost the fragile current economic situation of the state.

The government was committed and took various steps to provide and ensure the International Labour Organization (ILO) pattern rights to all Pakistani mine workers as soon as possible.

He said that all concerned departments would ensure the true implementation of the rights of workers.

So far, MOUs have been signed with about sixteen countries regarding employment in the Pakistani workforce.

Some have more contracts under consideration. Going abroad illegally should be discouraged. Taking the illegal route is not only wasting money but also facing difficulties.

To a question, he said that the OPF Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has received a total of 151 complaints so far, out of which 114 have been resolved so far. Most of the complaints were related to lands and law and order.

There is a need for awareness among people regarding overseas. The shortage of staff in OPF schools will be met in any case. OPF schools will be opened in North and South Waziristan.

For the first time in history, four years of pending funds have been cleared with the full support of the Ministry of Overseas and HRD. In the year 2022-23, educational scholarships of 794.86 million to 3399 students, marriage grants of 122.8 million to 644 persons and death grants of 73.7 million to 130 persons have been provided.