Pakistanis happier than Indians: World Happiness Report 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistanis are happier than Indians according to the World Happiness Report 2022 published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solution Network.

Pakistan is ranked 121 out of 146 countries, while India has claimed 136th spot in the country rankings.

This year's report marks the 10th Anniversary of World Happiness Report. The theme of this year's report is based on three aspects as the world still has not recovered from COVID-19. The report analyzed human response to life before, during and after the pandemic.

This year's report is based on the data from the Gallup World Poll surveys from 2019 to 2021. The rankings depend on the respondents' answers to questions of life evaluations. "Our measurement of subjective well-being continues to rely on three main well-being indicators: life evaluations, positive emotions, and negative emotions (described in the report as positive and negative affect)," says the report.

Top three spots were filled by Finland, Denmark and Iceland respectively, while Afghanistan was ranked last at 146.

United States of America is at 16, followed by the United Kingdom at number 17. China stands at 72.

The report has placed Russia at the 80th spot, while Ukraine ranks 98th. It must be mentioned that since the report is based on the data from years 2019 to 2021, it does not cover the effects of Russia-Ukraine war.

The World Happiness Report reflects the state of happiness of citizens of various countries.