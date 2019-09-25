UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistanis Standing With Kashmiris Brethern: Ali Amin Gandapur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:22 PM

Pakistanis standing with Kashmiris brethern: Ali Amin Gandapur

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of lives in Mirpur and jatlan, Azad Kashmir resulted from the earthquake on Tuesday evening that jolted various cities of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of lives in Mirpur and jatlan, Azad Kashmir resulted from the earthquake on Tuesday evening that jolted various cities of the country.

In a meeting with President Tehreek e Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood in New York, Ali Amin Gandapur said that Government and people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brethren during this natural calamity.

Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting the Kashmir issue in meetings with world leaders and heads of institutions with full conviction.

"Pakistan will not rest until the Kashmiris are given their right to self-determination", he added.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood briefed the Minister about the sever situation in Azad Kashmir after a 5.8 magnitude hit the valley causing severe damage to lives and properties there.

He said that PTI workers were actively participating in relief efforts along with the government institutions.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that large number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis will express solidarity with Kashmiris to highlight the atrocities in IoK by Indian occupational forces in New York on Sep 27.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Gilgit Baltistan New York Mirpur Jatlan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government

Recent Stories

Home Economics University holds autism awareness s ..

8 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

26 minutes ago

UAE to pass Federal Law on climate to mainstream a ..

26 minutes ago

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chairs 197th BoD meetin ..

4 minutes ago

UK's Johnson to face MPs after bombshell court rul ..

4 minutes ago

Special medical teams start work at quake-hit area ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.