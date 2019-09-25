Pakistanis standing with Kashmiris brethern: Ali Amin Gandapur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday expressed his deep sorrow at the loss of lives in Mirpur and jatlan Azad Kashmir resulted from the earthquake on Tuesday evening that jolted various cities of the country.

In a meeting with President Tehreek e Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood in New York, Ali Amin Gandapur said that Government and people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brethren during this natural calamity.

Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was highlighting the Kashmir issue in meetings with world leaders and heads of institutions with full conviction.

"Pakistan will not rest until the Kashmiris are given their right to self-determination", he added.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood briefed the Minister about the sever situation in Azad Kashmir after a 5.8 magnitude hit the valley causing severe damage to lives and properties there.

He said that PTI workers were actively participating in relief efforts along with the government institutions.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that large number of Kashmiris and Pakistanis will express solidarity with Kashmiris to highlight the atrocities in IoK by Indian occupational forces in New York on Sep 27.