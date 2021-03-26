ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey has visited Mazayaki Institute at Dosso on invitation of its founder Adamu Mazayaki.

During the visit, the founder of Mazayaki Institute led the ambassador to experimental fields of study in Mazayaki Institute, said a news release issued here on Friday.

In agriculture field, Ambassador Sirohey was shown various crops such as aubergine, capsicums, vegetables and various fruits. Other fields including mechanical engineering, electricity and irrigation were also explained during the visit.

The ambassador had an interaction with the students and answered their queries about Pakistan's irrigation and agriculture systems.

Besides, he addressed the students of home economics.

He also visited and inspected the land proposed by Adamu Mazayaki for setting up the Pakistani-Nigerien Friendship University, located 12km from Dosso on the Maradi road. The Pakistani envoy appreciated the location.

Adamu Mazayaki informed the ambassador that the proposed university would span over six hectares and expressed readiness for its expansion if needed for other departments.

The ambassador spoke with National tv channel and informed that the project of Pakistani-Nigerien friendship University would be materialized with the partnership of private sector of Pakistan. It would be a milestone in the brotherly relations of the two countries, he added.