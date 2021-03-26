UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Envoy Visits Mazayaki University Dosso

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan's envoy visits Mazayaki University Dosso

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey has visited Mazayaki Institute at Dosso on invitation of its founder Adamu Mazayaki.

During the visit, the founder of Mazayaki Institute led the ambassador to experimental fields of study in Mazayaki Institute, said a news release issued here on Friday.

In agriculture field, Ambassador Sirohey was shown various crops such as aubergine, capsicums, vegetables and various fruits. Other fields including mechanical engineering, electricity and irrigation were also explained during the visit.

The ambassador had an interaction with the students and answered their queries about Pakistan's irrigation and agriculture systems.

Besides, he addressed the students of home economics.

He also visited and inspected the land proposed by Adamu Mazayaki for setting up the Pakistani-Nigerien Friendship University, located 12km from Dosso on the Maradi road. The Pakistani envoy appreciated the location.

Adamu Mazayaki informed the ambassador that the proposed university would span over six hectares and expressed readiness for its expansion if needed for other departments.

The ambassador spoke with National tv channel and informed that the project of Pakistani-Nigerien friendship University would be materialized with the partnership of private sector of Pakistan. It would be a milestone in the brotherly relations of the two countries, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Agriculture Visit Road Dosso Maradi Niger TV From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

23 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.