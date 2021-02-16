UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's President Says Would Be 'Pleasure' To Visit Russia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:54 PM

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that he would love to visit Russia in his capacity of head of state

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Pakistani President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that he would love to visit Russia in his capacity of head of state.

"It would be lovely, it will be a pleasure. I have been to Russia but I haven't been there as the President," the president said in response to a question from Sputnik when asked about his plans to visit Moscow.

He noted that bilateral cooperation is on a growth track in all areas and thanked Russia for participation in the ongoing multinational naval exercise AMAN-2021 near the port of Karachi.

"I think in the future cooperation between Russia and Pakistan will be increasing in all fields. Therefore it was very good that Russia's participation has taken place," the president added.

The biennial drills, organized by Islamabad, are running in the Arabian Sea from February 11-16.

